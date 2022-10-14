Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Texas Capital Bank has renewed its lease for 15 years at 2000 McKinney, a 442,355-square-foot office building in Dallas The bank has been a tenant at the 21-story property since 2008 It will expand its presence at the building to...
More than 100 million square feet of space at office properties backing CMBS conduit loans securitized since 2010 roll next year and in 2024, according to analysis by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, which also found that 484 million sf of leases roll in...
Rentvcom Moxion Power has signed a lease for 130,000 square feet at Ford Point, a 478,800-sf industrial property in Richmond, Calif JLL represented Moxion, a manufacturer of mobile energy storage systems, while Cushman & Wakefield brokered the...
Commercial Property Executive Medline has fully pre-leased a 709,503-square-foot industrial property that’s being developed at 264 South 5750 W in Salt Lake City Cushman & Wakefield brokered the lease between the tenant, a manufacturer and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report National apartment rents last month remained unchanged from August, at an average monthly rate of $1,718/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That comes a month after rents posted their first drop since...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Mortgage Bankers Association has again revised its projection for commercial mortgage lending volumes this year The Washington, DC, trade group now expects the year to see $766 billion of commercial...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Office leasing in Manhattan increased in the third quarter by 261 percent from the second quarter to 923 million square feet, marking the strongest quarter in terms of leasing since 2019, according to...
The Real Deal American Express has hired Cushman & Wakefield to help evaluate its need for office space, including in Manhattan The financial services company is said to be looking for roughly 1 million square feet in and around Manhattan,...
Domestic, private-label CMBS issuance slowed sharply in the third quarter as market volatility and higher interest rates have stifled lending volumes A total of 16 deals totaling $133 billion priced during the quarter, down 35 percent from the $2056...