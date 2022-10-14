Log In or Subscribe to read more
First National Realty Partners has paid $288 million, or $10804/sf, for Richland Market Place, a 266,565-square-foot retail center in Quakertown, Pa, about 47 miles northwest of downtown Philadelphia JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, KPR,...
Rentvcom IP Westminster LLC has opened the 200-unit Bolsa Row Apartments in Westminster, Calif The Southern California company, led by developers Joann and Bac Pham, broke ground on the property in March 2020 Bolsa Row, at 15100 Brookhurst St, has...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Banyan Investment Group has paid at least $374 million, or about $174,766/room, for the Castle Hotel, a 214-room property in Orlando, Fla The Atlanta company purchased the hotel, at 8602 Universal Drive, from...
Regal Ventures has paid $353 million for a 37,165-square-foot retail and parking condominium at 897 Eighth Ave in the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan The New York City investment firm purchased the space from Prudential Financial Morrison...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Haven Realty Capital has sold the 237-unit Quinn Apartment Homes in Las Vegas for $585 million, or $246,835/unit The New York investment firm, which had acquired the property in 2019 for $357 million, sold...
Dallas Business Journal Trademark Property Co is buying the 579,000-square-foot Lincoln Square retail complex in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Fort Worth, Texas, company is buying the property from ShopCore Properties, an affiliate of...
Dallas Business Journal Cohen Asset Management has bought the HWY 114 Distribution Center, a 568,632-square-foot industrial building in Roanoke, Va, about 35 miles northwest of downtown Dallas The Los Angeles investment firm acquired the property...
Multi-Housing News Mill Creek Residential has broken ground on Modera Kierland, a 438-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Boca Raton, Fla, developer is building the property at 171 East Paradise Lane, about 17 miles north of downtown Phoenix It...
The Atlanta investment manager has closed on the purchase of 14 apartment properties with 4,720 units through the third quarter, bringing its acquisition total so far this year to $13 billion Meanwhile, it's sold 23 properties through the first nine...