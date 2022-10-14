Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Manulife Investment Management is offering for sale the 762,000-square-foot office property at 200 South Wacker Drive in Chicago The Toronto investment and asset manager hired JLL to market the 40-story property, which...
The Real Deal Falcon Properties wants to sell a development site that’s a block south from Bryant Park in midtown Manhattan for $75 million The site, between 1024 and 1032 Sixth Ave, is zoned for a condominium building or commercial use The...
The Real Deal Stefan Soloviev, the heir to Sheldon Solow’s real estate empire, is in talks to sell 9 West 57th St, a 16 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Plaza District It’s not known who is negotiating to purchase...
Crain’s Chicago Business Murphy Development is offering for sale Hampton Inn Chicago Downtown, a 143-room hotel in Chicago The local developer has hired Berkadia to market the property, which it had purchased in 2013 for $95 million from a...
Commercial Observer LoanCore Capital has sued the owner of 111 East 59th St in Manhattan’s tony Plaza District, claiming it’s defaulted on a $1934 million loan against the 200,000-square-foot office building The property is owned by a...
The Real Deal Brookfield Property Partners is offering for sale 3333 Broadway, a five-building apartment complex with 1,193 units near Columbia University’s Morningside Heights campus in the West Harlem neighborhood of Upper Manhattan Cushman...
The Real Deal American Express has hired Cushman & Wakefield to help evaluate its need for office space, including in Manhattan The financial services company is said to be looking for roughly 1 million square feet in and around Manhattan,...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Golub & Co and CIM Group is offering for sale Chestnut Place, a 280-unit apartment property in Chicago CBRE has been tapped to market the property at 8 West Chestnut St Golub, of Chicago, and CIM, of...
Wall Street Journal Dajia Insurance Group is offering for sale three resort properties it owns in the United States: the 258-room Montage Laguna Beach in Southern California and a pair of Four Seasons resort properties in Jackson Hole, Wyo, and...