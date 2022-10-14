Log In or Subscribe to read more
First National Realty Partners has paid $288 million, or $10804/sf, for Richland Market Place, a 266,565-square-foot retail center in Quakertown, Pa, about 47 miles northwest of downtown Philadelphia JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, KPR,...
South Florida Business Journal Continuum Co has proposed building a 201-unit condominium project in North Bay Village, Fla, about seven miles north of Miami Beach, Fla The 30-story property is being planned for a 134-acre parking lot site at 1755...
Charlotte Business Journal Canyon Partners Real Estate has provided a $515 million loan for the construction of the 208-room Moxy Charlotte hotel in that North Carolina city A venture of Opterra Capital and The Montford Group is breaking ground on...
Puget Sound Business Journal LaSalle Investment Management, a subsidiary of JLL, has paid $238 million, or $16528/sf, for the 144,000-square-foot industrial property at 3130 Hogum Bay Road NE in Lacey, Wash, about 54 miles south of Seattle The...
Regal Ventures has paid $353 million for a 37,165-square-foot retail and parking condominium at 897 Eighth Ave in the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan The New York City investment firm purchased the space from Prudential Financial Morrison...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Haven Realty Capital has sold the 237-unit Quinn Apartment Homes in Las Vegas for $585 million, or $246,835/unit The New York investment firm, which had acquired the property in 2019 for $357 million, sold...
Dallas Business Journal Trademark Property Co is buying the 579,000-square-foot Lincoln Square retail complex in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Fort Worth, Texas, company is buying the property from ShopCore Properties, an affiliate of...
Dallas Business Journal Cohen Asset Management has bought the HWY 114 Distribution Center, a 568,632-square-foot industrial building in Roanoke, Va, about 35 miles northwest of downtown Dallas The Los Angeles investment firm acquired the property...
The Atlanta investment manager has closed on the purchase of 14 apartment properties with 4,720 units through the third quarter, bringing its acquisition total so far this year to $13 billion Meanwhile, it's sold 23 properties through the first nine...