South Florida Business Journal Continuum Co has proposed building a 201-unit condominium project in North Bay Village, Fla, about seven miles north of Miami Beach, Fla The 30-story property is being planned for a 134-acre parking lot site at 1755...
Rentvcom IP Westminster LLC has opened the 200-unit Bolsa Row Apartments in Westminster, Calif The Southern California company, led by developers Joann and Bac Pham, broke ground on the property in March 2020 Bolsa Row, at 15100 Brookhurst St, has...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Banyan Investment Group has paid at least $374 million, or about $174,766/room, for the Castle Hotel, a 214-room property in Orlando, Fla The Atlanta company purchased the hotel, at 8602 Universal Drive, from...
Austin Business Journal Ground has broken on Inf1nity Park, a 600,000-square-foot industrial property in Del Valle, Texas, about 12 miles southeast of Austin, Texas Rastegar Property Group is building the four-building property at 11708 McAgnus...
San Antonio Business Journal Post Lake Capital Partners is planning to build a 29-story mixed-use building at the site of the 1968 World’s Fair in San Antonio The Austin, Texas, company has been chosen as the project’s developer by the...
A venture of Opus Group and Washington Capital Management Inc has broken ground on two more buildings at the Liberty Heartland Logistics Center, a three-building industrial development that will have 166 million square feet in Liberty, Mo Opus, of...
Multi-Housing News Mill Creek Residential has broken ground on Modera Kierland, a 438-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Boca Raton, Fla, developer is building the property at 171 East Paradise Lane, about 17 miles north of downtown Phoenix It...
ROI-NJcom Citizens Bank has provided a $273 million loan to a venture of JPMorgan Global Alternatives and Creation Equity for its purchase of a 995-acre development site in Newark, NJ Cushman & Wakefield represented the borrowers The site, known...
The Real Deal Falcon Properties wants to sell a development site that’s a block south from Bryant Park in midtown Manhattan for $75 million The site, between 1024 and 1032 Sixth Ave, is zoned for a condominium building or commercial use The...