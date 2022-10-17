Log In or Subscribe to read more
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Brefrank Inc has paid $303 million, or $13174/sf, for Jett 55, a 230,000-square-foot office property in Plymouth, Minn The Lake Worth Beach, Fla, company purchased the property as part of a 1031 exchange from...
St Petersburg Catalyst Belleaire Development Group has bought the Shoppes at Park Plaza, a 352,670-square-foot shopping center in Pinellas Park, Fla, for $851 million, or about $24102/sf The local family-owned company bought the property from...
Orlando Business Journal IMT Capital has paid $1251 million, or $417,000/unit, for the 300-unit Helix at Lake Mary apartment property in suburban Orlando, Fla The Sherman Oaks, Calif, real estate investment firm purchased the property from Parkway...
Commercial Property Executive Tradewinds Capital LP has paid $403 million, or $36898/sf, for Laveen Park Place, a 109,219-square-foot shopping center in Laveen, Ariz The Bellingham, Wash, company purchased the retail property from Kitchell Corp,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report NewPoint has provided $871 million of Freddie Mac financing for the purchase of Capri on Camelback, a 556-unit apartment property in Phoenix Harbor Group International purchased the property for $143...
First National Realty Partners has paid $288 million, or $10804/sf, for Richland Market Place, a 266,565-square-foot retail center in Quakertown, Pa, about 47 miles northwest of downtown Philadelphia JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, KPR,...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Banyan Investment Group has paid at least $374 million, or about $174,766/room, for the Castle Hotel, a 214-room property in Orlando, Fla The Atlanta company purchased the hotel, at 8602 Universal Drive, from...
Puget Sound Business Journal LaSalle Investment Management, a subsidiary of JLL, has paid $238 million, or $16528/sf, for the 144,000-square-foot industrial property at 3130 Hogum Bay Road NE in Lacey, Wash, about 54 miles south of Seattle The...
Regal Ventures has paid $353 million for a 37,165-square-foot retail and parking condominium at 897 Eighth Ave in the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan The New York City investment firm purchased the space from Prudential Financial Morrison...