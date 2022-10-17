Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournalscom RealSource Properties has paid $47 million, or $206,140/unit, for the Mill at Georgetown, a 228-unit apartment property in Georgetown, Ky The seller could not yet be learned The property, at 115 Magnolia Drive, was built in 2011 and...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Brefrank Inc has paid $303 million, or $13174/sf, for Jett 55, a 230,000-square-foot office property in Plymouth, Minn The Lake Worth Beach, Fla, company purchased the property as part of a 1031 exchange from...
South Florida Business Journal Webster Bank has provided a $33 million construction loan for a nearly 200,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in Hollywood, Fla Seagis Property Group of Conshohocken, Pa, is building the industrial...
Charlotte Business Journal Elevation Real Estate Group has proposed building a 264-unit apartment property in Statesville, NC, about 42 miles north of Charlotte, NC The development has been proposed for a 167-acre site at Glenway Drive and James...
Orlando Business Journal IMT Capital has paid $1251 million, or $417,000/unit, for the 300-unit Helix at Lake Mary apartment property in suburban Orlando, Fla The Sherman Oaks, Calif, real estate investment firm purchased the property from Parkway...
Commercial Property Executive Tradewinds Capital LP has paid $403 million, or $36898/sf, for Laveen Park Place, a 109,219-square-foot shopping center in Laveen, Ariz The Bellingham, Wash, company purchased the retail property from Kitchell Corp,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report NewPoint has provided $871 million of Freddie Mac financing for the purchase of Capri on Camelback, a 556-unit apartment property in Phoenix Harbor Group International purchased the property for $143...
First National Realty Partners has paid $288 million, or $10804/sf, for Richland Market Place, a 266,565-square-foot retail center in Quakertown, Pa, about 47 miles northwest of downtown Philadelphia JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, KPR,...
South Florida Business Journal Continuum Co has proposed building a 201-unit condominium project in North Bay Village, Fla, about seven miles north of Miami Beach, Fla The 30-story property is being planned for a 134-acre parking lot site at 1755...