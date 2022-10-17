Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report NewPoint has provided $871 million of Freddie Mac financing for the purchase of Capri on Camelback, a 556-unit apartment property in Phoenix Harbor Group International purchased the property for $143...
Charlotte Business Journal Canyon Partners Real Estate has provided a $515 million loan for the construction of the 208-room Moxy Charlotte hotel in that North Carolina city A venture of Opterra Capital and The Montford Group is breaking ground on...
Helge Capital has paid $2715 million, or $377,083/unit, for Point of Pines, a 72-unit apartment property in Revere, Mass The Boston investor purchased the five-story property from The Heritage Cos, which was represented by Berkadia Cambridge Trust...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report American National Insurance Co has provided $4706 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the 222-unit Dana Park apartment property in Mesa, Ariz Baron Properties purchased the property, at 1440 South...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Harbor Group International has provided $161 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Elevate at South Mountain, a 128-unit apartment property in Phoenix Gudi Real Estate Investments bought the property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northmarq has provided $4852 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate Griffis Residential’s purchase of the 304-unit Peakview Apartments in Centennial, Colo Griffis, of Greenwood Village, Colo,...
Commercial Observer Slate Property Group has paid $426 million for the Salvation Army’s shuttered rehabilitation center, with 52,200 square feet in the Fort Green section of Brooklyn, NY The New York developer bought the 12-story former...
Multi-Housing News Greystone has provided $597 million of Fannie Mae mortgage financing to fund Quantum Equities’ $835 million, or $171,107/unit, purchase of the 488-unit Oaks at Park South apartment property in Oxon Hill, Md Quantum, of New...
JLL Capital Markets has secured $348 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the 132,000-square-foot industrial property at 17707 South Santa Fe Ave in Rancho Dominguez, Calif Flux Investments of Redondo Beach, Calif, purchased the...