REJournalscom RealSource Properties has paid $47 million, or $206,140/unit, for the Mill at Georgetown, a 228-unit apartment property in Georgetown, Ky The seller could not yet be learned The property, at 115 Magnolia Drive, was built in 2011 and...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Brefrank Inc has paid $303 million, or $13174/sf, for Jett 55, a 230,000-square-foot office property in Plymouth, Minn The Lake Worth Beach, Fla, company purchased the property as part of a 1031 exchange from...
St Petersburg Catalyst Belleaire Development Group has bought the Shoppes at Park Plaza, a 352,670-square-foot shopping center in Pinellas Park, Fla, for $851 million, or about $24102/sf The local family-owned company bought the property from...
Orlando Business Journal IMT Capital has paid $1251 million, or $417,000/unit, for the 300-unit Helix at Lake Mary apartment property in suburban Orlando, Fla The Sherman Oaks, Calif, real estate investment firm purchased the property from Parkway...
Commercial Property Executive Tradewinds Capital LP has paid $403 million, or $36898/sf, for Laveen Park Place, a 109,219-square-foot shopping center in Laveen, Ariz The Bellingham, Wash, company purchased the retail property from Kitchell Corp,...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $825 million of financing for the purchase of the 408-unit Tempe Metro Apartments in Tempe, Ariz American Landmark Apartments purchased the property for $134 million, or...
First National Realty Partners has paid $288 million, or $10804/sf, for Richland Market Place, a 266,565-square-foot retail center in Quakertown, Pa, about 47 miles northwest of downtown Philadelphia JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, KPR,...
Charlotte Business Journal Canyon Partners Real Estate has provided a $515 million loan for the construction of the 208-room Moxy Charlotte hotel in that North Carolina city A venture of Opterra Capital and The Montford Group is breaking ground on...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Banyan Investment Group has paid at least $374 million, or about $174,766/room, for the Castle Hotel, a 214-room property in Orlando, Fla The Atlanta company purchased the hotel, at 8602 Universal Drive, from...