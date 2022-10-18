Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Work is set to start on the first phase of The Central mixed-use project near downtown Dallas StreetLights Residential of Dallas has been tapped to construct the initial phase: a 351-unit apartment building that will have a...
Dallas Business Journal A company calling itself Vickery Village Development LLC has submitted plans with Fort Worth, Texas, officials to build an apartment project in that city’s Near Southside district The project is being planned for about...
San Antonio Business Journal Genesis Capital Partners has proposed building a 372-unit luxury apartment complex in San Antonio The Dallas developer has submitted its plans with Texas regulators to build the property at the intersection of Rogers...
Commercial Observer Standard Real Estate Investments has paid $47 million for the Senator Square and East River Park shopping centers in northeast Washington, DC As part of the deal, the Los Angeles company will continue a $650 million mixed-use...
REJournalscom RealSource Properties has paid $47 million, or $206,140/unit, for the Mill at Georgetown, a 228-unit apartment property in Georgetown, Ky The seller could not yet be learned The property, at 115 Magnolia Drive, was built in 2011 and...
Multi-Housing News Work has started on the 60-unit La Mora Senior Apartments in Yonkers, NY A venture of Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers and Mulford Corp is developing the seniors-housing property at 23 Mulberry St, about 14...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Brefrank Inc has paid $303 million, or $13174/sf, for Jett 55, a 230,000-square-foot office property in Plymouth, Minn The Lake Worth Beach, Fla, company purchased the property as part of a 1031 exchange from...
South Florida Business Journal Webster Bank has provided a $33 million construction loan for a nearly 200,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in Hollywood, Fla Seagis Property Group of Conshohocken, Pa, is building the industrial...
Charlotte Business Journal Elevation Real Estate Group has proposed building a 264-unit apartment property in Statesville, NC, about 42 miles north of Charlotte, NC The development has been proposed for a 167-acre site at Glenway Drive and James...