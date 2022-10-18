Log In or Subscribe to read more
California News An affiliate of Zurich Alternative Asset Management has paid $53 million, or $576,086/unit, for Santana Terrace, a 92-unit apartment property in Santa Clara, Calif The New York investment manager purchased the property from USA...
Dallas Morning News Work is set to start on the first phase of The Central mixed-use project near downtown Dallas StreetLights Residential of Dallas has been tapped to construct the initial phase: a 351-unit apartment building that will have a...
Dallas Business Journal A company calling itself Vickery Village Development LLC has submitted plans with Fort Worth, Texas, officials to build an apartment project in that city’s Near Southside district The project is being planned for about...
REJournalscom RealSource Properties has paid $47 million, or $206,140/unit, for the Mill at Georgetown, a 228-unit apartment property in Georgetown, Ky The seller could not yet be learned The property, at 115 Magnolia Drive, was built in 2011 and...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Brefrank Inc has paid $303 million, or $13174/sf, for Jett 55, a 230,000-square-foot office property in Plymouth, Minn The Lake Worth Beach, Fla, company purchased the property as part of a 1031 exchange from...
St Petersburg Catalyst Belleaire Development Group has bought the Shoppes at Park Plaza, a 352,670-square-foot shopping center in Pinellas Park, Fla, for $851 million, or about $24102/sf The local family-owned company bought the property from...
Orlando Business Journal IMT Capital has paid $1251 million, or $417,000/unit, for the 300-unit Helix at Lake Mary apartment property in suburban Orlando, Fla The Sherman Oaks, Calif, real estate investment firm purchased the property from Parkway...
Commercial Property Executive Tradewinds Capital LP has paid $403 million, or $36898/sf, for Laveen Park Place, a 109,219-square-foot shopping center in Laveen, Ariz The Bellingham, Wash, company purchased the retail property from Kitchell Corp,...
Dallas Morning News Alta Terra Real Estate has filed plans to build a mixed-use project in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The Summit Park, Utah, developer wants to build the project on a 13-acre site along Waterview Parkway on the south side...