Tampa Bay Business Journal Carter has bought a 22-acre development site in downtown Lakeland, Fla, where it plans to build a mixed-use project The Atlanta developer is teaming with Hunt Cos Inc to build the property at 608 Prospect St, near the...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal Agora Realty & Management has paid $30 million, or $400/sf, for Tarzana Medical Plaza, a 75,000-square-foot medical-office building in Tarzana, Calif The seller was not identified The three-story property was...
Commercial Property Executive Nuveen Real Estate has paid $1512 million, or $44850/unit, for La Mirada Distribution Center, a two-building industrial property with 337,125 square feet in La Mirada, Calif The New York pension fund investor purchased...
California News An affiliate of Zurich Alternative Asset Management has paid $53 million, or $576,086/unit, for Santana Terrace, a 92-unit apartment property in Santa Clara, Calif The New York investment manager purchased the property from USA...
Dallas Morning News Bell Partners Inc has bought the 234-unit Residences at Starwood apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at 6595 Lebanon Road, was built in 1998 and...
San Antonio Business Journal Genesis Capital Partners has proposed building a 372-unit luxury apartment complex in San Antonio The Dallas developer has submitted its plans with Texas regulators to build the property at the intersection of Rogers...
REJournalscom RealSource Properties has paid $47 million, or $206,140/unit, for the Mill at Georgetown, a 228-unit apartment property in Georgetown, Ky The seller could not yet be learned The property, at 115 Magnolia Drive, was built in 2011 and...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Brefrank Inc has paid $303 million, or $13174/sf, for Jett 55, a 230,000-square-foot office property in Plymouth, Minn The Lake Worth Beach, Fla, company purchased the property as part of a 1031 exchange from...
St Petersburg Catalyst Belleaire Development Group has bought the Shoppes at Park Plaza, a 352,670-square-foot shopping center in Pinellas Park, Fla, for $851 million, or about $24102/sf The local family-owned company bought the property from...