Atlanta Business Chronicle Wellstar Health Systems has bought Two Parkway Center, a 229,390-square-foot office building in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga, for $413 million, or about $18004/sf The healthcare system bought the 12-story building,...
Commercial Property Executive Nuveen Real Estate has paid $1512 million, or $44850/unit, for La Mirada Distribution Center, a two-building industrial property with 337,125 square feet in La Mirada, Calif The New York pension fund investor purchased...
California News An affiliate of Zurich Alternative Asset Management has paid $53 million, or $576,086/unit, for Santana Terrace, a 92-unit apartment property in Santa Clara, Calif The New York investment manager purchased the property from USA...
Dallas Morning News Bell Partners Inc has bought the 234-unit Residences at Starwood apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at 6595 Lebanon Road, was built in 1998 and...
REJournalscom RealSource Properties has paid $47 million, or $206,140/unit, for the Mill at Georgetown, a 228-unit apartment property in Georgetown, Ky The seller could not yet be learned The property, at 115 Magnolia Drive, was built in 2011 and...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Brefrank Inc has paid $303 million, or $13174/sf, for Jett 55, a 230,000-square-foot office property in Plymouth, Minn The Lake Worth Beach, Fla, company purchased the property as part of a 1031 exchange from...
St Petersburg Catalyst Belleaire Development Group has bought the Shoppes at Park Plaza, a 352,670-square-foot shopping center in Pinellas Park, Fla, for $851 million, or about $24102/sf The local family-owned company bought the property from...
Orlando Business Journal IMT Capital has paid $1251 million, or $417,000/unit, for the 300-unit Helix at Lake Mary apartment property in suburban Orlando, Fla The Sherman Oaks, Calif, real estate investment firm purchased the property from Parkway...
Commercial Property Executive Tradewinds Capital LP has paid $403 million, or $36898/sf, for Laveen Park Place, a 109,219-square-foot shopping center in Laveen, Ariz The Bellingham, Wash, company purchased the retail property from Kitchell Corp,...