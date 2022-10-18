Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Work is set to start on the first phase of The Central mixed-use project near downtown Dallas StreetLights Residential of Dallas has been tapped to construct the initial phase: a 351-unit apartment building that will have a...
Dallas Business Journal A company calling itself Vickery Village Development LLC has submitted plans with Fort Worth, Texas, officials to build an apartment project in that city’s Near Southside district The project is being planned for about...
REJournalscom Balke Brown Transwestern has broken ground on Bemiston Place, a 237-unit apartment property in Clayton, Mo The St Louis developer is building the eight-story property at 9 North Bemiston Ave, about 10 miles west of downtown St Louis It...
Commercial Observer Standard Real Estate Investments has paid $47 million for the Senator Square and East River Park shopping centers in northeast Washington, DC As part of the deal, the Los Angeles company will continue a $650 million mixed-use...
Multi-Housing News Work has started on the 60-unit La Mora Senior Apartments in Yonkers, NY A venture of Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers and Mulford Corp is developing the seniors-housing property at 23 Mulberry St, about 14...
St Petersburg Catalyst Belleaire Development Group has bought the Shoppes at Park Plaza, a 352,670-square-foot shopping center in Pinellas Park, Fla, for $851 million, or about $24102/sf The local family-owned company bought the property from...
South Florida Business Journal Webster Bank has provided a $33 million construction loan for a nearly 200,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in Hollywood, Fla Seagis Property Group of Conshohocken, Pa, is building the industrial...
Charlotte Business Journal Elevation Real Estate Group has proposed building a 264-unit apartment property in Statesville, NC, about 42 miles north of Charlotte, NC The development has been proposed for a 167-acre site at Glenway Drive and James...
Orlando Business Journal IMT Capital has paid $1251 million, or $417,000/unit, for the 300-unit Helix at Lake Mary apartment property in suburban Orlando, Fla The Sherman Oaks, Calif, real estate investment firm purchased the property from Parkway...