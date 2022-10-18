Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Work has started on the 60-unit La Mora Senior Apartments in Yonkers, NY A venture of Municipal Housing Authority for the City of Yonkers and Mulford Corp is developing the seniors-housing property at 23 Mulberry St, about 14...
Brookfield Asset Management is offering for sale the 463,168-square-foot Animas Valley Mall in Farmington, NM The Toronto investment manager has hired Newmark to market the property, at 4601 East Main St, which serves as collateral for $4195 million...
ROI-NJcom Citizens Bank has provided a $273 million loan to a venture of JPMorgan Global Alternatives and Creation Equity for its purchase of a 995-acre development site in Newark, NJ Cushman & Wakefield represented the borrowers The site, known...
Crain’s Chicago Business Manulife Investment Management is offering for sale the 762,000-square-foot office property at 200 South Wacker Drive in Chicago The Toronto investment and asset manager hired JLL to market the 40-story property, which...
The Real Deal Falcon Properties wants to sell a development site that’s a block south from Bryant Park in midtown Manhattan for $75 million The site, between 1024 and 1032 Sixth Ave, is zoned for a condominium building or commercial use The...
REBusiness Online JLL Income Property Trust has paid $89 million, or $494,444/unit, for Molly Brook on Belmont, a 180-unit apartment property in the northern New Jersey town of North Haledon A venture of Tulfra Real Estate and The Hampshire Cos sold...
Crain’s New York Business The Bowery Residents’ Committee, a nonprofit developer, has filed plans with the New York City Department of Buildings to construct a residential project with 200 units in the Harlem section of Manhattan The...
The Real Deal Stefan Soloviev, the heir to Sheldon Solow’s real estate empire, is in talks to sell 9 West 57th St, a 16 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Plaza District It’s not known who is negotiating to purchase...
Multi-Housing News Hudson Valley Property Group has completed the renovation of the 221-unit Corinthian Towers affordable-housing property in East Orange, NJ The New York investment manager had purchased the property, at 67 Munn St, near Interstate...