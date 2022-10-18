Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Deutsche Bank has provided $100 million of mortgage financing for the ground beneath the 723,845-square-foot office building at 330 West 34th St near Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood The parcel...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL Capital Markets has provided $2287 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate the purchase of Nola on 50th, a 155-unit apartment property in Phoenix Odyssey Properties Group paid $3725 million, or...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $825 million of financing for the purchase of the 408-unit Tempe Metro Apartments in Tempe, Ariz American Landmark Apartments purchased the property for $134 million, or...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report NewPoint has provided $871 million of Freddie Mac financing for the purchase of Capri on Camelback, a 556-unit apartment property in Phoenix Harbor Group International purchased the property for $143...
Charlotte Business Journal Canyon Partners Real Estate has provided a $515 million loan for the construction of the 208-room Moxy Charlotte hotel in that North Carolina city A venture of Opterra Capital and The Montford Group is breaking ground on...
Helge Capital has paid $2715 million, or $377,083/unit, for Point of Pines, a 72-unit apartment property in Revere, Mass The Boston investor purchased the five-story property from The Heritage Cos, which was represented by Berkadia Cambridge Trust...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report American National Insurance Co has provided $4706 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the 222-unit Dana Park apartment property in Mesa, Ariz Baron Properties purchased the property, at 1440 South...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Harbor Group International has provided $161 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Elevate at South Mountain, a 128-unit apartment property in Phoenix Gudi Real Estate Investments bought the property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Northmarq has provided $4852 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate Griffis Residential’s purchase of the 304-unit Peakview Apartments in Centennial, Colo Griffis, of Greenwood Village, Colo,...