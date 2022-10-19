Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Regions Banks has provided $775 million of construction financing for the Adderly, a 417-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla Meanwhile, the Fort Lauderdale Community Redevelopment Agency provided $12...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A lawsuit filed by financier Carl Icahn against Rialto Capital Advisors earlier this year alleging that the Miami special servicer mishandled a $73 million loan against the Prizm Outlets retail property...
Citizens Bank has provided $4806 million of financing for the construction of the 265-unit Montage at Marquis Apartments in Williamsburg, Va The loan was arranged by Berkadia, which also arranged a $277 million equity investment in the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Asset Management has successfully negotiated another one-year maturity extension of the $10101 million mortgage against the Park City Center shopping mall in Lancaster, Pa The extension was...
TIAA Bank has launched an effort to bolster originations of small-balance commercial real estate loans by streamlining its originations process, which it says could save borrowers more than $20,000 per loan The bank's small-balance program focuses...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Deutsche Bank has provided $100 million of mortgage financing for the ground beneath the 723,845-square-foot office building at 330 West 34th St near Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood The parcel...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL Capital Markets has provided $2287 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate the purchase of Nola on 50th, a 155-unit apartment property in Phoenix Odyssey Properties Group paid $3725 million, or...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $825 million of financing for the purchase of the 408-unit Tempe Metro Apartments in Tempe, Ariz American Landmark Apartments purchased the property for $134 million, or...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report NewPoint has provided $871 million of Freddie Mac financing for the purchase of Capri on Camelback, a 556-unit apartment property in Phoenix Harbor Group International purchased the property for $143...