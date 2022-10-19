Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Local developer Hang Dong Zhang has purchased a site at 138-28 Northern Blvd in the Flushing section of Queens, NY, for $48 million Kit Realty LLC of Elmhurst, NY, sold the property in a deal brokered by Ripco Real Estate The property...
REBusiness Online A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Washington Capital Management has broken ground on the third phase of the Golden Triangle Logistics Center, a five-building industrial development that will have 225 million square feet upon its...
Dallas Morning News AC Industrial LLC of California has bought the 301,786-square-foot industrial building at 50 Cypress Hill Drive in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas, for $35 million, or about $11598/sf Thor Equities of New York sold the...
South Florida Business Journal Regions Banks has provided $775 million of construction financing for the Adderly, a 417-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla Meanwhile, the Fort Lauderdale Community Redevelopment Agency provided $12...
REBusiness Online Exeter Property Group has begun leasing for One Cathedral Square, a 271-unit apartment property in the Logan Square neighborhood of Philadelphia The local developer constructed the 23-story building on land leased from the...
REBusiness Online Cypress Equity Investments has opened the 300-unit Revel apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Dallas developer built the property at 291 Dearborn Way, about 10 miles east of Denver It has studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Wellstar Health Systems has bought Two Parkway Center, a 229,390-square-foot office building in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga, for $413 million, or about $18004/sf The healthcare system bought the 12-story building,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Carter has bought a 22-acre development site in downtown Lakeland, Fla, where it plans to build a mixed-use project The Atlanta developer is teaming with Hunt Cos Inc to build the property at 608 Prospect St, near the...
Dallas Morning News Work is set to start on the first phase of The Central mixed-use project near downtown Dallas StreetLights Residential of Dallas has been tapped to construct the initial phase: a 351-unit apartment building that will have a...