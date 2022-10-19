Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A lawsuit filed by financier Carl Icahn against Rialto Capital Advisors earlier this year alleging that the Miami special servicer mishandled a $73 million loan against the Prizm Outlets retail property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $125 million CMBS loan against the 84,240 square feet of retail space at the base of 15 Central Park West, an upscale residential condominium building in Manhattan, wasn’t paid off at its maturity...
The Real Deal Stefan Soloviev, the heir to Sheldon Solow’s real estate empire, is in talks to sell 9 West 57th St, a 16 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Plaza District It’s not known who is negotiating to purchase...
More than 100 million square feet of space at office properties backing CMBS conduit loans securitized since 2010 roll next year and in 2024, according to analysis by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, which also found that 484 million sf of leases roll in...
KKR Real Estate Credit Opportunity Partners has jumped to the top of a ranking of CMBS conduit B-pieces buyers, with four deals totaling $349 billion, or nearly 18 percent of the $1987 billion of conduit issuance this year through the end of...
For the second month in a row, the volume of CMBS loans in special servicing has increased, marking the first time that's happened since late 2020, when the country was still in the throes of the Covid-driven economic slowdown The loan volume inched...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Dreamscape Cos has paid $505 million, or $242,788/room, for the Residence Inn Desert View at Mayo Clinic, a 208-room hotel in Phoenix The New York investment firm purchased the property from Robert Finvarb Cos of...
Domestic, private-label CMBS issuance slowed sharply in the third quarter as market volatility and higher interest rates have stifled lending volumes A total of 16 deals totaling $133 billion priced during the quarter, down 35 percent from the $2056...
The credit complexion of the CMBS market has continued to improve, with the volume of loans that are classified as being delinquent with their payments dropping in September by 138 percent from the month before, to $1786 billion, according to Trepp...