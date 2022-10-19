Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Local developer Hang Dong Zhang has purchased a site at 138-28 Northern Blvd in the Flushing section of Queens, NY, for $48 million Kit Realty LLC of Elmhurst, NY, sold the property in a deal brokered by Ripco Real Estate The property...
REBusiness Online A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Washington Capital Management has broken ground on the third phase of the Golden Triangle Logistics Center, a five-building industrial development that will have 225 million square feet upon its...
Dallas Morning News AC Industrial LLC of California has bought the 301,786-square-foot industrial building at 50 Cypress Hill Drive in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas, for $35 million, or about $11598/sf Thor Equities of New York sold the...
South Florida Business Journal Lynd Development Group is planning to build an eight-story self-storage facility in Miami The San Antonio developer agreed to a 99-year ground lease for the site, which is owned by Serge Investments of Miami A...
REBusiness Online Exeter Property Group has begun leasing for One Cathedral Square, a 271-unit apartment property in the Logan Square neighborhood of Philadelphia The local developer constructed the 23-story building on land leased from the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $125 million CMBS loan against the 84,240 square feet of retail space at the base of 15 Central Park West, an upscale residential condominium building in Manhattan, wasn’t paid off at its maturity...
REBusiness Online Cypress Equity Investments has opened the 300-unit Revel apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Dallas developer built the property at 291 Dearborn Way, about 10 miles east of Denver It has studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom...
Citizens Bank has provided $4806 million of financing for the construction of the 265-unit Montage at Marquis Apartments in Williamsburg, Va The loan was arranged by Berkadia, which also arranged a $277 million equity investment in the property from...
TIAA Bank has launched an effort to bolster originations of small-balance commercial real estate loans by streamlining its originations process, which it says could save borrowers more than $20,000 per loan The bank's small-balance program focuses...