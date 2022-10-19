Log In or Subscribe to read more
Only $4705 billion of commercial properties changed hands in September, according to MSCI Real Assets, marking the third straight month of declining sales volumes Last month's volume was 431 percent lower than a year ago and 193 percent lower than...
Dallas Morning News AC Industrial LLC of California has bought the 301,786-square-foot industrial building at 50 Cypress Hill Drive in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas, for $35 million, or about $11598/sf Thor Equities of New York sold the...
Fairfield Residential has paid $1723 million, or $496,541/unit, for Avalon Del Mar Station, a 347-unit apartment property in Pasadena, Calif The San Diego company purchased the seven-story property from AvalonBay Communities Inc, an Arlington, Va,...
Stoneweg US LLC has paid $62 million, or $348,314/unit, for JRG Lofts, a 178-unit apartment property in Covington, Ky The sales price was first reported by Cincinnati Business Courier The St Petersburg, Fla, investment manager purchased the property...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Wellstar Health Systems has bought Two Parkway Center, a 229,390-square-foot office building in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga, for $413 million, or about $18004/sf The healthcare system bought the 12-story building,...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal Agora Realty & Management has paid $30 million, or $400/sf, for Tarzana Medical Plaza, a 75,000-square-foot medical-office building in Tarzana, Calif The seller was not identified The three-story property was...
Commercial Property Executive Nuveen Real Estate has paid $1512 million, or $44850/unit, for La Mirada Distribution Center, a two-building industrial property with 337,125 square feet in La Mirada, Calif The New York pension fund investor purchased...
California News An affiliate of Zurich Alternative Asset Management has paid $53 million, or $576,086/unit, for Santana Terrace, a 92-unit apartment property in Santa Clara, Calif The New York investment manager purchased the property from USA...
Dallas Morning News Bell Partners Inc has bought the 234-unit Residences at Starwood apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The property, at 6595 Lebanon Road, was built in 1998 and...