Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $125 million CMBS loan against the 84,240 square feet of retail space at the base of 15 Central Park West, an upscale residential condominium building in Manhattan, wasn’t paid off at its maturity...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Chicago central business district office market suffered 168,954 square feet of negative absorption in the third quarter, bringing the year’s negative absorption to 155 million sf, according to MB...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Asset Management has successfully negotiated another one-year maturity extension of the $10101 million mortgage against the Park City Center shopping mall in Lancaster, Pa The extension was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Deutsche Bank has provided $100 million of mortgage financing for the ground beneath the 723,845-square-foot office building at 330 West 34th St near Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood The parcel...
The retail vacancy rate along Chicago's Magnificent Mile was 178 percent in the third quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield That is up from the first quarter of the year when the rate was 15 percent and is a substantial increase from the 33...
The actual occupancy rate at office buildings in the country's largest markets was 474 percent last week, up 1034 percent from the 233 percent occupancy rate recorded during the first week of January, according to Kastle Systems...
The Real Deal Stefan Soloviev, the heir to Sheldon Solow’s real estate empire, is in talks to sell 9 West 57th St, a 16 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Plaza District It’s not known who is negotiating to purchase...
Dallas Morning News Texas Capital Bank has renewed its lease for 15 years at 2000 McKinney, a 442,355-square-foot office building in Dallas The bank has been a tenant at the 21-story property since 2008 It will expand its presence at the building to...
More than 100 million square feet of space at office properties backing CMBS conduit loans securitized since 2010 roll next year and in 2024, according to analysis by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, which also found that 484 million sf of leases roll in...