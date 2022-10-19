Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Local developer Hang Dong Zhang has purchased a site at 138-28 Northern Blvd in the Flushing section of Queens, NY, for $48 million Kit Realty LLC of Elmhurst, NY, sold the property in a deal brokered by Ripco Real Estate The property...
REBusiness Online A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Washington Capital Management has broken ground on the third phase of the Golden Triangle Logistics Center, a five-building industrial development that will have 225 million square feet upon its...
South Florida Business Journal Regions Banks has provided $775 million of construction financing for the Adderly, a 417-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla Meanwhile, the Fort Lauderdale Community Redevelopment Agency provided $12...
South Florida Business Journal Lynd Development Group is planning to build an eight-story self-storage facility in Miami The San Antonio developer agreed to a 99-year ground lease for the site, which is owned by Serge Investments of Miami A...
REBusiness Online Cypress Equity Investments has opened the 300-unit Revel apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Dallas developer built the property at 291 Dearborn Way, about 10 miles east of Denver It has studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Carter has bought a 22-acre development site in downtown Lakeland, Fla, where it plans to build a mixed-use project The Atlanta developer is teaming with Hunt Cos Inc to build the property at 608 Prospect St, near the...
Dallas Morning News Work is set to start on the first phase of The Central mixed-use project near downtown Dallas StreetLights Residential of Dallas has been tapped to construct the initial phase: a 351-unit apartment building that will have a...
Dallas Business Journal A company calling itself Vickery Village Development LLC has submitted plans with Fort Worth, Texas, officials to build an apartment project in that city’s Near Southside district The project is being planned for about...
San Antonio Business Journal Genesis Capital Partners has proposed building a 372-unit luxury apartment complex in San Antonio The Dallas developer has submitted its plans with Texas regulators to build the property at the intersection of Rogers...