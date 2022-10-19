Log In or Subscribe to read more
Only $4705 billion of commercial properties changed hands in September, according to MSCI Real Assets, marking the third straight month of declining sales volumes Last month's volume was 431 percent lower than a year ago and 193 percent lower than...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A lawsuit filed by financier Carl Icahn against Rialto Capital Advisors earlier this year alleging that the Miami special servicer mishandled a $73 million loan against the Prizm Outlets retail property...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Deutsche Bank has provided $100 million of mortgage financing for the ground beneath the 723,845-square-foot office building at 330 West 34th St near Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood The parcel...
The retail vacancy rate along Chicago's Magnificent Mile was 178 percent in the third quarter, according to Cushman & Wakefield That is up from the first quarter of the year when the rate was 15 percent and is a substantial increase from the 33...
The actual occupancy rate at office buildings in the country's largest markets was 474 percent last week, up 1034 percent from the 233 percent occupancy rate recorded during the first week of January, according to Kastle Systems...
Dallas Morning News Texas Capital Bank has renewed its lease for 15 years at 2000 McKinney, a 442,355-square-foot office building in Dallas The bank has been a tenant at the 21-story property since 2008 It will expand its presence at the building to...
More than 100 million square feet of space at office properties backing CMBS conduit loans securitized since 2010 roll next year and in 2024, according to analysis by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, which also found that 484 million sf of leases roll in...
Rentvcom Moxion Power has signed a lease for 130,000 square feet at Ford Point, a 478,800-sf industrial property in Richmond, Calif JLL represented Moxion, a manufacturer of mobile energy storage systems, while Cushman & Wakefield brokered the...
Commercial Property Executive Medline has fully pre-leased a 709,503-square-foot industrial property that’s being developed at 264 South 5750 W in Salt Lake City Cushman & Wakefield brokered the lease between the tenant, a manufacturer and...