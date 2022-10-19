Log In or Subscribe to read more
Only $4705 billion of commercial properties changed hands in September, according to MSCI Real Assets, marking the third straight month of declining sales volumes Last month's volume was 431 percent lower than a year ago and 193 percent lower than...
South Florida Business Journal Regions Banks has provided $775 million of construction financing for the Adderly, a 417-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla Meanwhile, the Fort Lauderdale Community Redevelopment Agency provided $12...
South Florida Business Journal Lynd Development Group is planning to build an eight-story self-storage facility in Miami The San Antonio developer agreed to a 99-year ground lease for the site, which is owned by Serge Investments of Miami A...
Fairfield Residential has paid $1723 million, or $496,541/unit, for Avalon Del Mar Station, a 347-unit apartment property in Pasadena, Calif The San Diego company purchased the seven-story property from AvalonBay Communities Inc, an Arlington, Va,...
Stoneweg US LLC has paid $62 million, or $348,314/unit, for JRG Lofts, a 178-unit apartment property in Covington, Ky The sales price was first reported by Cincinnati Business Courier The St Petersburg, Fla, investment manager purchased the property...
A venture of Skylight Real Estate Partners and PCCP LLC has paid $1165 million, or $422,101/unit, for the 276-unit Hudson Lights apartment property two blocks from the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee, NJ The property, at 2030 Hudson St, is part...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Wellstar Health Systems has bought Two Parkway Center, a 229,390-square-foot office building in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Ga, for $413 million, or about $18004/sf The healthcare system bought the 12-story building,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Carter has bought a 22-acre development site in downtown Lakeland, Fla, where it plans to build a mixed-use project The Atlanta developer is teaming with Hunt Cos Inc to build the property at 608 Prospect St, near the...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal Agora Realty & Management has paid $30 million, or $400/sf, for Tarzana Medical Plaza, a 75,000-square-foot medical-office building in Tarzana, Calif The seller was not identified The three-story property was...