The Real Deal Local developer Hang Dong Zhang has purchased a site at 138-28 Northern Blvd in the Flushing section of Queens, NY, for $48 million Kit Realty LLC of Elmhurst, NY, sold the property in a deal brokered by Ripco Real Estate The property...
South Florida Business Journal Regions Banks has provided $775 million of construction financing for the Adderly, a 417-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla Meanwhile, the Fort Lauderdale Community Redevelopment Agency provided $12...
South Florida Business Journal Lynd Development Group is planning to build an eight-story self-storage facility in Miami The San Antonio developer agreed to a 99-year ground lease for the site, which is owned by Serge Investments of Miami A...
REBusiness Online Exeter Property Group has begun leasing for One Cathedral Square, a 271-unit apartment property in the Logan Square neighborhood of Philadelphia The local developer constructed the 23-story building on land leased from the...
REBusiness Online Cypress Equity Investments has opened the 300-unit Revel apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Dallas developer built the property at 291 Dearborn Way, about 10 miles east of Denver It has studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Carter has bought a 22-acre development site in downtown Lakeland, Fla, where it plans to build a mixed-use project The Atlanta developer is teaming with Hunt Cos Inc to build the property at 608 Prospect St, near the...
San Fernando Valley Business Journal Agora Realty & Management has paid $30 million, or $400/sf, for Tarzana Medical Plaza, a 75,000-square-foot medical-office building in Tarzana, Calif The seller was not identified The three-story property was...
Commercial Property Executive Nuveen Real Estate has paid $1512 million, or $44850/unit, for La Mirada Distribution Center, a two-building industrial property with 337,125 square feet in La Mirada, Calif The New York pension fund investor purchased...
California News An affiliate of Zurich Alternative Asset Management has paid $53 million, or $576,086/unit, for Santana Terrace, a 92-unit apartment property in Santa Clara, Calif The New York investment manager purchased the property from USA...