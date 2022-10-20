Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of RK Centers has paid $38 million, or about $29633/sf, for the 128,235-square-foot retail center at 10790 Biscayne Blvd in Miami The Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, company bought the property from Seritage...
Arden Group and Wafra Inc have formed a venture to pursue investments in what the companies refer to as "industrial service facilities," which would include outdoor storage yards It is aiming to acquire up to $1 billion of properties in the...
Principal Real Estate Investors has provided $69 million of financing for the construction of Centro Callan, a 196-unit apartment property in San Leandro, Calif JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing The five-story property, at 1188 East 14th...
Crain’s Chicago Business FPA Multifamily has paid $89 million, or $292,763/unit, for West77, a 304-unit apartment property in Chicago The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from L&B Realty Advisors of Dallas, which had...
Prometheus Real Estate Group Inc has paid $1885 million, or $431,350/unit, for Crystal Springs Terrace, a 437-unit apartment property in San Bruno, Calif The San Mateo, Calif, real estate firm purchased the property from Gerson Bakar &...
California Home Builders has paid $23066 million, or $615,093/unit, for Q Playa, a 375-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The local developer purchased the property from Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC of Boca Raton, Fla Morgan Stanley provided...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Everlake Life Insurance Co had provided the $8443 million mortgage against the 100-room Ocean Key Resort and Spa on Key West, Fla As reported, the five-year loan was arranged by Sonnenblick-Eichner Co of...
Dwight Capital has provided $377 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 216-unit InterUrban Apartment Homes 20 in Billings, Mont Loans written under the...
Only $4705 billion of commercial properties changed hands in September, according to MSCI Real Assets, marking the third straight month of declining sales volumes Last month's volume was 431 percent lower than a year ago and 193 percent lower than...