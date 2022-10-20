Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Everlake Life Insurance Co had provided the $8443 million mortgage against the 100-room Ocean Key Resort and Spa on Key West, Fla As reported, the five-year loan was arranged by Sonnenblick-Eichner Co of...
South Florida Business Journal Regions Banks has provided $775 million of construction financing for the Adderly, a 417-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla Meanwhile, the Fort Lauderdale Community Redevelopment Agency provided $12...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $125 million CMBS loan against the 84,240 square feet of retail space at the base of 15 Central Park West, an upscale residential condominium building in Manhattan, wasn’t paid off at its maturity...
Citizens Bank has provided $4806 million of financing for the construction of the 265-unit Montage at Marquis Apartments in Williamsburg, Va The loan was arranged by Berkadia, which also arranged a $277 million equity investment in the property from...
TIAA Bank has launched an effort to bolster originations of small-balance commercial real estate loans by streamlining its originations process, which it says could save borrowers more than $20,000 per loan The bank's small-balance program focuses...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Deutsche Bank has provided $100 million of mortgage financing for the ground beneath the 723,845-square-foot office building at 330 West 34th St near Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood The parcel...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report JLL Capital Markets has provided $2287 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate the purchase of Nola on 50th, a 155-unit apartment property in Phoenix Odyssey Properties Group paid $3725 million, or...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $825 million of financing for the purchase of the 408-unit Tempe Metro Apartments in Tempe, Ariz American Landmark Apartments purchased the property for $134 million, or...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report NewPoint has provided $871 million of Freddie Mac financing for the purchase of Capri on Camelback, a 556-unit apartment property in Phoenix Harbor Group International purchased the property for $143...