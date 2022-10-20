Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Work is expected to start early next year on a 32-story apartment property on the site of the former Levine Museum of the New South in Charlotte, NC VeLa Development Partners is building the 379-unit property on a 07-acre...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Ryan Cos, PGIM Real Estate and ParkSprings Development has broken ground on Renata at Lakewood Ranch, a 502-unit apartment property in Manatee County, Fla It will have a series of four-story buildings with...
New York YIMBY RXR Realty is constructing the Maven, a 200-unit apartment building in the Mott Haven area of the Bronx, NY The 27-story building, at 2413 Third Ave, will include a ground-floor retail component and a parking garage It will have 60...
REBusiness Online A partnership between New Jersey firms Diversified Properties and Fidelco Realty Group has completed construction of Summit Court, a 396-unit apartment property in Union, NJ The property, at 1720 Patriot Way, has one- and...
The Real Deal Local developer Hang Dong Zhang has purchased a site at 138-28 Northern Blvd in the Flushing section of Queens, NY, for $48 million Kit Realty LLC of Elmhurst, NY, sold the property in a deal brokered by Ripco Real Estate The property...
REBusiness Online A venture of Trammell Crow Co and Washington Capital Management has broken ground on the third phase of the Golden Triangle Logistics Center, a five-building industrial development that will have 225 million square feet upon its...
South Florida Business Journal Regions Banks has provided $775 million of construction financing for the Adderly, a 417-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla Meanwhile, the Fort Lauderdale Community Redevelopment Agency provided $12...
South Florida Business Journal Lynd Development Group is planning to build an eight-story self-storage facility in Miami The San Antonio developer agreed to a 99-year ground lease for the site, which is owned by Serge Investments of Miami A...
REBusiness Online Exeter Property Group has begun leasing for One Cathedral Square, a 271-unit apartment property in the Logan Square neighborhood of Philadelphia The local developer constructed the 23-story building on land leased from the...