Kansas City Business Journal ACF Property Management has paid $32 million, or $12430/sf, for Twin Creeks Shopping Center, a 257,450-square-foot retail center in Kansas City, Mo The Studio City, Calif, company purchased the property from an affiliate...
REJournalscom First National Realty Partners has paid $225 million, or $14260/sf, for River City Marketplace, a 157,779-square-foot retail center in O’Fallon, Mo The Red Bank, NJ, investment firm purchased the property from PEBB Enterprises,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Slate Office REIT has agreed to pay $198 million, or $10024/unit, for the 197,527-square-foot office property at 275 North Field Drive in Lake Forest, Ill The Toronto REIT is buying the property from Pfizer, which has...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Veris Residential Inc, the former Mack-Cali Realty Corp, said it was evaluating a $16/share offer it had received from Kushner Cos that would value the Jersey City, NJ, REIT at $38 billion, including its...
ACRE has provided a $527 million loan against the newly constructed Johnstown Plaza, with 252 units in Johnstown, Colo, which is about 50 miles north of Denver The loan helped facilitate the property’s $731 million, or $290,079/unit, purchase...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of RK Centers has paid $38 million, or about $29633/sf, for the 128,235-square-foot retail center at 10790 Biscayne Blvd in Miami The Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, company bought the property from Seritage...
Arden Group and Wafra Inc have formed a venture to pursue investments in what the companies refer to as "industrial service facilities," which would include outdoor storage yards It is aiming to acquire up to $1 billion of properties in the...
Crain’s Chicago Business FPA Multifamily has paid $89 million, or $292,763/unit, for West77, a 304-unit apartment property in Chicago The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from L&B Realty Advisors of Dallas, which had...
Prometheus Real Estate Group Inc has paid $1885 million, or $431,350/unit, for Crystal Springs Terrace, a 437-unit apartment property in San Bruno, Calif The San Mateo, Calif, real estate firm purchased the property from Gerson Bakar &...