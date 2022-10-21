Log In or Subscribe to read more
SR Watt Co has paid $60 million, or $319,148/unit, for two apartment properties with 188 units in Sherwood, Ore, and Beaverton, Ore The Santa Monica, Calif, real estate investment company purchased Cannery Row, with 101 units at 22550 SW Highland...
REBusiness Online Lovett Industrial has broken ground on Lovett 76 Logistics Center, a 613,759-square-foot industrial property in Brighton, Colo The Houston developer is building the property at 200 Bromley Business Parkway, about 24 miles north of...
REJournalscom First National Realty Partners has paid $225 million, or $14260/sf, for River City Marketplace, a 157,779-square-foot retail center in O’Fallon, Mo The Red Bank, NJ, investment firm purchased the property from PEBB Enterprises,...
Crain’s Chicago Business Slate Office REIT has agreed to pay $198 million, or $10024/unit, for the 197,527-square-foot office property at 275 North Field Drive in Lake Forest, Ill The Toronto REIT is buying the property from Pfizer, which has...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Veris Residential Inc, the former Mack-Cali Realty Corp, said it was evaluating a $16/share offer it had received from Kushner Cos that would value the Jersey City, NJ, REIT at $38 billion, including its...
ACRE has provided a $527 million loan against the newly constructed Johnstown Plaza, with 252 units in Johnstown, Colo, which is about 50 miles north of Denver The loan helped facilitate the property’s $731 million, or $290,079/unit, purchase...
The Registry A venture between PCCP LLC and Panattoni Development Co has broken ground on Green Acres Distribution Center, a 192,078-square-foot industrial property in Spokane Valley, Wash It will have 30-foot clear heights and is slated for...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of RK Centers has paid $38 million, or about $29633/sf, for the 128,235-square-foot retail center at 10790 Biscayne Blvd in Miami The Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, company bought the property from Seritage...
Arden Group and Wafra Inc have formed a venture to pursue investments in what the companies refer to as "industrial service facilities," which would include outdoor storage yards It is aiming to acquire up to $1 billion of properties in the...