Kansas City Business Journal ACF Property Management has paid $32 million, or $12430/sf, for Twin Creeks Shopping Center, a 257,450-square-foot retail center in Kansas City, Mo The Studio City, Calif, company purchased the property from an affiliate...
South Florida Business Journal Related Group has lined up $808 million of construction financing for Town Hollywood, a 420-unit apartment project in Hollywood, Fla Regions Bank was the lender The 14-building project is being planned for a 267-acre...
Dallas Morning News Aspire Ventures has bought a 14-acre development site in Forney, Texas, where it plans to build a 336-unit apartment project Vanguard Real Estate Advisors brokered the sale for the Plano, Texas, developer The property is being...
Multi-Housing News Toll Brothers has completed construction of the 188-unit Emerson apartment building in Sleepy Hollow, NY The Fort Washington, Pa, homebuilder’s Toll Brothers Apartment Living unit built the property on a 47-acre site at 203...
The Registry A venture between PCCP LLC and Panattoni Development Co has broken ground on Green Acres Distribution Center, a 192,078-square-foot industrial property in Spokane Valley, Wash It will have 30-foot clear heights and is slated for...
Charlotte Business Journal Work is expected to start early next year on a 32-story apartment property on the site of the former Levine Museum of the New South in Charlotte, NC VeLa Development Partners is building the 379-unit property on a 07-acre...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Ryan Cos, PGIM Real Estate and ParkSprings Development has broken ground on Renata at Lakewood Ranch, a 502-unit apartment property in Manatee County, Fla It will have a series of four-story buildings with...
New York YIMBY RXR Realty is constructing the Maven, a 200-unit apartment building in the Mott Haven area of the Bronx, NY The 27-story building, at 2413 Third Ave, will include a ground-floor retail component and a parking garage It will have 60...
REBusiness Online A partnership between New Jersey firms Diversified Properties and Fidelco Realty Group has completed construction of Summit Court, a 396-unit apartment property in Union, NJ The property, at 1720 Patriot Way, has one- and...