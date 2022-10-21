Log In or Subscribe to read more
SKW Funding has made a $78 million preferred equity investment in 101 Hudson St, helping facilitate the $346 million, or $277/sf, purchase of the Jersey City, NJ, office property by a venture of Birch Group and New York developer Abe Greenhut The...
ACRE has provided a $527 million loan against the newly constructed Johnstown Plaza, with 252 units in Johnstown, Colo, which is about 50 miles north of Denver The loan helped facilitate the property’s $731 million, or $290,079/unit, purchase...
Principal Real Estate Investors has provided $69 million of financing for the construction of Centro Callan, a 196-unit apartment property in San Leandro, Calif JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing The five-story property, at 1188 East 14th...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Everlake Life Insurance Co had provided the $8443 million mortgage against the 100-room Ocean Key Resort and Spa on Key West, Fla As reported, the five-year loan was arranged by Sonnenblick-Eichner Co of...
Dwight Capital has provided $377 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 216-unit InterUrban Apartment Homes 20 in Billings, Mont Loans written under the...
South Florida Business Journal Regions Banks has provided $775 million of construction financing for the Adderly, a 417-unit apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla Meanwhile, the Fort Lauderdale Community Redevelopment Agency provided $12...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $125 million CMBS loan against the 84,240 square feet of retail space at the base of 15 Central Park West, an upscale residential condominium building in Manhattan, wasn’t paid off at its maturity...
Citizens Bank has provided $4806 million of financing for the construction of the 265-unit Montage at Marquis Apartments in Williamsburg, Va The loan was arranged by Berkadia, which also arranged a $277 million equity investment in the property from...
TIAA Bank has launched an effort to bolster originations of small-balance commercial real estate loans by streamlining its originations process, which it says could save borrowers more than $20,000 per loan The bank's small-balance program focuses...