Palladius Capital, a relatively young multifamily investment manager that has focused on making property investments, has launched a credit strategy, through which it will originate and fund loans against a variety of middle-market property types...
Dallas Morning News Aspire Ventures has bought a 14-acre development site in Forney, Texas, where it plans to build a 336-unit apartment project Vanguard Real Estate Advisors brokered the sale for the Plano, Texas, developer The property is being...
REBusiness Online Lovett Industrial has broken ground on Lovett 76 Logistics Center, a 613,759-square-foot industrial property in Brighton, Colo The Houston developer is building the property at 200 Bromley Business Parkway, about 24 miles north of...
Northmarq has arranged $4875 million of financing for the construction of the 162-unit East Sumner Apartments in Sumner, Wash The loan was provided by a regional bank and a national equity fund East Sumner Apartments is being developed by Timberland...
SKW Funding has made a $78 million preferred equity investment in 101 Hudson St, helping facilitate the $346 million, or $277/sf, purchase of the Jersey City, NJ, office property by a venture of Birch Group and New York developer Abe Greenhut The...
Multi-Housing News Toll Brothers has completed construction of the 188-unit Emerson apartment building in Sleepy Hollow, NY The Fort Washington, Pa, homebuilder’s Toll Brothers Apartment Living unit built the property on a 47-acre site at 203...
ACRE has provided a $527 million loan against the newly constructed Johnstown Plaza, with 252 units in Johnstown, Colo, which is about 50 miles north of Denver The loan helped facilitate the property’s $731 million, or $290,079/unit, purchase...
The Registry A venture between PCCP LLC and Panattoni Development Co has broken ground on Green Acres Distribution Center, a 192,078-square-foot industrial property in Spokane Valley, Wash It will have 30-foot clear heights and is slated for...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of RK Centers has paid $38 million, or about $29633/sf, for the 128,235-square-foot retail center at 10790 Biscayne Blvd in Miami The Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, company bought the property from Seritage...