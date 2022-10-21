Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Slate Office REIT has agreed to pay $198 million, or $10024/unit, for the 197,527-square-foot office property at 275 North Field Drive in Lake Forest, Ill The Toronto REIT is buying the property from Pfizer, which has...
ACRE has provided a $527 million loan against the newly constructed Johnstown Plaza, with 252 units in Johnstown, Colo, which is about 50 miles north of Denver The loan helped facilitate the property’s $731 million, or $290,079/unit, purchase...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of RK Centers has paid $38 million, or about $29633/sf, for the 128,235-square-foot retail center at 10790 Biscayne Blvd in Miami The Sunny Isles Beach, Fla, company bought the property from Seritage...
Arden Group and Wafra Inc have formed a venture to pursue investments in what the companies refer to as "industrial service facilities," which would include outdoor storage yards It is aiming to acquire up to $1 billion of properties in the...
Crain’s Chicago Business FPA Multifamily has paid $89 million, or $292,763/unit, for West77, a 304-unit apartment property in Chicago The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from L&B Realty Advisors of Dallas, which had...
Prometheus Real Estate Group Inc has paid $1885 million, or $431,350/unit, for Crystal Springs Terrace, a 437-unit apartment property in San Bruno, Calif The San Mateo, Calif, real estate firm purchased the property from Gerson Bakar &...
California Home Builders has paid $23066 million, or $615,093/unit, for Q Playa, a 375-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The local developer purchased the property from Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC of Boca Raton, Fla Morgan Stanley provided...
Only $4705 billion of commercial properties changed hands in September, according to MSCI Real Assets, marking the third straight month of declining sales volumes Last month's volume was 431 percent lower than a year ago and 193 percent lower than...
Dallas Morning News AC Industrial LLC of California has bought the 301,786-square-foot industrial building at 50 Cypress Hill Drive in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas, for $35 million, or about $11598/sf Thor Equities of New York sold the...