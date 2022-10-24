Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal MG Developer is teaming up with VYV of Peru to build an 80-unit residential condominium property in Coral Gables, Fla The property, which is being called Alhambra Park, is being planned for a 112-acre development site...
Globestcom Lightstone has paid $72 million, or $14063/sf, for Commander Industrial Portfolio, an 11-building industrial property with 512,000 square feet in Broomfield, Colo The seller was not identified JLL Capital Markets arranged $40 million of...
Houston Business Journal Midway has unveiled its plans for the former ConocoPhillips headquarters complex in Houston’s Energy Corridor The local developer will start work in the first quarter on the 70-acre Watermark District at Woodcreek Its...
Dallas Morning News JPI is breaking ground soon on the latest phase of the Jefferson Railhead apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Irving, Texas, apartment builder is teaming with Madera Residential and WayMaker to build the...
Puget Sound Business Journal An entity of Interstate Electric Co has paid $329 million, or $24129/sf, for Lakewood Business Park, a six-building industrial property with 136,350 square feet in Lakewood, Wash The Los Angeles company purchased the...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Camber Property Group and Slate Property Group has completed construction of the 119-unit Tremont Residences affordable-housing property in the West Farms section of the Bronx, NY The 11-story building, at 1973 Daly...
New York YIMBY Northlink Capital is close to completing 510 Driggs Ave, a six-story residential condominium project in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, NY The property will have 44 units, ranging from studios to four bedrooms, and 12,820 square...
Kansas City Business Journal ACF Property Management has paid $32 million, or $12430/sf, for Twin Creeks Shopping Center, a 257,450-square-foot retail center in Kansas City, Mo The Studio City, Calif, company purchased the property from an affiliate...
South Florida Business Journal Related Group has lined up $808 million of construction financing for Town Hollywood, a 420-unit apartment project in Hollywood, Fla Regions Bank was the lender The 14-building project is being planned for a 267-acre...