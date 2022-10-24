Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Vision Hospitality Group has bought the Celebration Hotel, a 115-room property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Celebration, Fla, for $194 million, or about $168,696/room The Chattanooga, Tenn, company purchased the hotel, at...
OneWall Communities has paid $23 million, or $129,213/unit, for the 178-unit Gateway Station apartment complex in the Washington, DC, suburb of Suitland, Md The Stamford, Conn, investor bought the property, on eight acres at 5215 Morris Ave, about...
Globestcom Lightstone has paid $72 million, or $14063/sf, for Commander Industrial Portfolio, an 11-building industrial property with 512,000 square feet in Broomfield, Colo The seller was not identified JLL Capital Markets arranged $40 million of...
Dallas Morning News TA Realty has bought the 152,210-square-foot MacArthur Business Park in Dallas The Boston investor purchased the recently completed industrial property from Holt Lunsford Commercial of Dallas, which last year sold five properties...
Puget Sound Business Journal An entity of Interstate Electric Co has paid $329 million, or $24129/sf, for Lakewood Business Park, a six-building industrial property with 136,350 square feet in Lakewood, Wash The Los Angeles company purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report New York Community Bank has provided $2775 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the Flats at 2030, a 237-unit apartment property in Phoenix Prism Multifamily Group Inc bought the property, at...
Kansas City Business Journal ACF Property Management has paid $32 million, or $12430/sf, for Twin Creeks Shopping Center, a 257,450-square-foot retail center in Kansas City, Mo The Studio City, Calif, company purchased the property from an affiliate...
SR Watt Co has paid $60 million, or $319,148/unit, for two apartment properties with 188 units in Sherwood, Ore, and Beaverton, Ore The Santa Monica, Calif, real estate investment company purchased Cannery Row, with 101 units at 22550 SW Highland...
REJournalscom First National Realty Partners has paid $225 million, or $14260/sf, for River City Marketplace, a 157,779-square-foot retail center in O’Fallon, Mo The Red Bank, NJ, investment firm purchased the property from PEBB Enterprises,...