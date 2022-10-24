Log In or Subscribe to read more
Trepp Inc has partnered with the Chao-Hon Chen Institution for Global Real Estate Finance at New York University on the “innovation challenge,” through which students will compete on their proposals for solving a number of issues facing...
Associated Bank has provided $30 million of financing for the construction of Gallery of Chaska, a 175-unit apartment property in Chaska, Minn Chase Real Estate of Naperville, Ill, is building the four-story property at 3200 Clover Ridge Drive,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report New York Community Bank has provided $2775 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the Flats at 2030, a 237-unit apartment property in Phoenix Prism Multifamily Group Inc bought the property, at...
Palladius Capital, a relatively young multifamily investment manager that has focused on making property investments, has launched a credit strategy, through which it will originate and fund loans against a variety of middle-market property types...
South Florida Business Journal Related Group has lined up $808 million of construction financing for Town Hollywood, a 420-unit apartment project in Hollywood, Fla Regions Bank was the lender The 14-building project is being planned for a 267-acre...
Northmarq has arranged $4875 million of financing for the construction of the 162-unit East Sumner Apartments in Sumner, Wash The loan was provided by a regional bank and a national equity fund East Sumner Apartments is being developed by Timberland...
SKW Funding has made a $78 million preferred equity investment in 101 Hudson St, helping facilitate the $346 million, or $277/sf, purchase of the Jersey City, NJ, office property by a venture of Birch Group and New York developer Abe Greenhut The...
ACRE has provided a $527 million loan against the newly constructed Johnstown Plaza, with 252 units in Johnstown, Colo, which is about 50 miles north of Denver The loan helped facilitate the property’s $731 million, or $290,079/unit, purchase...
Principal Real Estate Investors has provided $69 million of financing for the construction of Centro Callan, a 196-unit apartment property in San Leandro, Calif JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing The five-story property, at 1188 East 14th...