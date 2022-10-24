Log In or Subscribe to read more
Revitate Cherry Tree of Newport Beach, Calif, has purchased Walnut Trails, with 210 units in Elkhart, Ind, and Beech Grove, with 182 units in Jeffersonville,...
Orlando Business Journal Vision Hospitality Group has bought the Celebration Hotel, a 115-room property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Celebration, Fla, for $194 million, or about $168,696/room The Chattanooga, Tenn, company purchased the hotel, at...
OneWall Communities has paid $23 million, or $129,213/unit, for the 178-unit Gateway Station apartment complex in the Washington, DC, suburb of Suitland, Md The Stamford, Conn, investor bought the property, on eight acres at 5215 Morris Ave, about...
Globestcom Lightstone has paid $72 million, or $14063/sf, for Commander Industrial Portfolio, an 11-building industrial property with 512,000 square feet in Broomfield, Colo The seller was not identified JLL Capital Markets arranged $40 million of...
Trepp Inc has partnered with the Chao-Hon Chen Institution for Global Real Estate Finance at New York University on the “innovation challenge,” through which students will compete on their proposals for solving a number of issues facing...
Associated Bank has provided $30 million of financing for the construction of Gallery of Chaska, a 175-unit apartment property in Chaska, Minn Chase Real Estate of Naperville, Ill, is building the four-story property at 3200 Clover Ridge Drive,...
Dallas Morning News TA Realty has bought the 152,210-square-foot MacArthur Business Park in Dallas The Boston investor purchased the recently completed industrial property from Holt Lunsford Commercial of Dallas, which last year sold five properties...
Dwight Capital has provided $36 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 235-unit Villas of Capri affordable-housing property in Naples, Fla The loan allowed for the refinancing of...
Puget Sound Business Journal An entity of Interstate Electric Co has paid $329 million, or $24129/sf, for Lakewood Business Park, a six-building industrial property with 136,350 square feet in Lakewood, Wash The Los Angeles company purchased the...