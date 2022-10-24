Log In or Subscribe to read more
Revitate Cherry Tree of Newport Beach, Calif, has purchased Walnut Trails, with 210 units in Elkhart, Ind, and Beech Grove, with 182 units in Jeffersonville,...
South Florida Business Journal MG Developer is teaming up with VYV of Peru to build an 80-unit residential condominium property in Coral Gables, Fla The property, which is being called Alhambra Park, is being planned for a 112-acre development site...
OneWall Communities has paid $23 million, or $129,213/unit, for the 178-unit Gateway Station apartment complex in the Washington, DC, suburb of Suitland, Md The Stamford, Conn, investor bought the property, on eight acres at 5215 Morris Ave, about...
Globestcom Lightstone has paid $72 million, or $14063/sf, for Commander Industrial Portfolio, an 11-building industrial property with 512,000 square feet in Broomfield, Colo The seller was not identified JLL Capital Markets arranged $40 million of...
Dallas Morning News TA Realty has bought the 152,210-square-foot MacArthur Business Park in Dallas The Boston investor purchased the recently completed industrial property from Holt Lunsford Commercial of Dallas, which last year sold five properties...
Puget Sound Business Journal An entity of Interstate Electric Co has paid $329 million, or $24129/sf, for Lakewood Business Park, a six-building industrial property with 136,350 square feet in Lakewood, Wash The Los Angeles company purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report New York Community Bank has provided $2775 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the Flats at 2030, a 237-unit apartment property in Phoenix Prism Multifamily Group Inc bought the property, at...
Kansas City Business Journal ACF Property Management has paid $32 million, or $12430/sf, for Twin Creeks Shopping Center, a 257,450-square-foot retail center in Kansas City, Mo The Studio City, Calif, company purchased the property from an affiliate...
South Florida Business Journal Related Group has lined up $808 million of construction financing for Town Hollywood, a 420-unit apartment project in Hollywood, Fla Regions Bank was the lender The 14-building project is being planned for a 267-acre...