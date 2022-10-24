Log In or Subscribe to read more
Revitate Cherry Tree of Newport Beach, Calif, has purchased Walnut Trails, with 210 units in Elkhart, Ind, and Beech Grove, with 182 units in Jeffersonville,...
Orlando Business Journal Vision Hospitality Group has bought the Celebration Hotel, a 115-room property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Celebration, Fla, for $194 million, or about $168,696/room The Chattanooga, Tenn, company purchased the hotel, at...
OneWall Communities has paid $23 million, or $129,213/unit, for the 178-unit Gateway Station apartment complex in the Washington, DC, suburb of Suitland, Md The Stamford, Conn, investor bought the property, on eight acres at 5215 Morris Ave, about...
Globestcom Lightstone has paid $72 million, or $14063/sf, for Commander Industrial Portfolio, an 11-building industrial property with 512,000 square feet in Broomfield, Colo The seller was not identified JLL Capital Markets arranged $40 million of...
Houston Business Journal Midway has unveiled its plans for the former ConocoPhillips headquarters complex in Houston’s Energy Corridor The local developer will start work in the first quarter on the 70-acre Watermark District at Woodcreek Its...
Dallas Morning News JPI is breaking ground soon on the latest phase of the Jefferson Railhead apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Irving, Texas, apartment builder is teaming with Madera Residential and WayMaker to build the...
Puget Sound Business Journal An entity of Interstate Electric Co has paid $329 million, or $24129/sf, for Lakewood Business Park, a six-building industrial property with 136,350 square feet in Lakewood, Wash The Los Angeles company purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report New York Community Bank has provided $2775 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the Flats at 2030, a 237-unit apartment property in Phoenix Prism Multifamily Group Inc bought the property, at...
Kansas City Business Journal ACF Property Management has paid $32 million, or $12430/sf, for Twin Creeks Shopping Center, a 257,450-square-foot retail center in Kansas City, Mo The Studio City, Calif, company purchased the property from an affiliate...