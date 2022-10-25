Log In or Subscribe to read more
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has provided $353 million of financing to fund the purchase, by River Rock Capital, of the 198-unit Siena Round Rock apartment property in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock, Texas The bridge loan, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report MetLife Investment Management has provided $5304 million of financing to help fund Security Properties’ $10391 million, or $504,417/unit, purchase of 624 Yale, a 206-unit apartment property in Seattle...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Parkway Bank and Trust has provided $3333 million of financing for the construction of Aster at Mountain Vista, 156-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz Northmarq arranged the financing A venture of Ascent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and AB CarVal have provided $505 million of mortgage financing against the 114-room ModernHaus SoHo hotel in lower Manhattan, allowing the property’s owner, Thor...
Trepp Inc has partnered with the Chao-Hon Chen Institution for Global Real Estate Finance at New York University on the “innovation challenge,” through which students will compete on their proposals for solving a number of issues facing...
Associated Bank has provided $30 million of financing for the construction of Gallery of Chaska, a 175-unit apartment property in Chaska, Minn Chase Real Estate of Naperville, Ill, is building the four-story property at 3200 Clover Ridge Drive,...
Dwight Capital has provided $36 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 235-unit Villas of Capri affordable-housing property in Naples, Fla The loan allowed for the refinancing of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report New York Community Bank has provided $2775 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the Flats at 2030, a 237-unit apartment property in Phoenix Prism Multifamily Group Inc bought the property, at...
Palladius Capital, a relatively young multifamily investment manager that has focused on making property investments, has launched a credit strategy, through which it will originate and fund loans against a variety of middle-market property types...