Dallas Morning News Venterra Realty has bought a pair of Dallas-area apartment properties with a total of 474 units for an undisclosed price The seller was not known The Houston investor bought the 258-unit Mission Mayfield Downs in Grand Prairie,...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has provided $353 million of financing to fund the purchase, by River Rock Capital, of the 198-unit Siena Round Rock apartment property in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock, Texas The bridge loan, which was...
Crain’s Chicago Business Gaw Capital Partners is offering for sale the Ambassador Chicago, a 285-room hotel in Chicago The Chinese investment firm hired RobertDouglas to market the property, at 1301 North State Parkway, which it had acquired...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Parkway Bank and Trust has provided $3333 million of financing for the construction of Aster at Mountain Vista, 156-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz Northmarq arranged the financing A venture of Ascent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and AB CarVal have provided $505 million of mortgage financing against the 114-room ModernHaus SoHo hotel in lower Manhattan, allowing the property’s owner, Thor...
Revitate Cherry Tree of Newport Beach, Calif, has purchased Walnut Trails, with 210 units in Elkhart, Ind, and Beech Grove, with 182 units in Jeffersonville,...
Orlando Business Journal Vision Hospitality Group has bought the Celebration Hotel, a 115-room property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Celebration, Fla, for $194 million, or about $168,696/room The Chattanooga, Tenn, company purchased the hotel, at...
OneWall Communities has paid $23 million, or $129,213/unit, for the 178-unit Gateway Station apartment complex in the Washington, DC, suburb of Suitland, Md The Stamford, Conn, investor bought the property, on eight acres at 5215 Morris Ave, about...
Globestcom Lightstone has paid $72 million, or $14063/sf, for Commander Industrial Portfolio, an 11-building industrial property with 512,000 square feet in Broomfield, Colo The seller was not identified JLL Capital Markets arranged $40 million of...