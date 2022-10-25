Log In or Subscribe to read more
Deutsche Bank has provided $189 million of financing against the 346-unit Lazo Apartments in Chandler, Ariz The financing allowed the property's owner, Sunroad Enterprises of San Diego, to pay off a $7083 million mortgage that Prime Finance Partners...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided a $10295 million loan for the construction of a 391-unit apartment project in Doral, Fla Lincoln Property Co is building the 14-story project on 338 acres at 3450 NW 85th Court It had bought...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has provided $353 million of financing to fund the purchase, by River Rock Capital, of the 198-unit Siena Round Rock apartment property in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock, Texas The bridge loan, which was...
Crain’s Chicago Business Gaw Capital Partners is offering for sale the Ambassador Chicago, a 285-room hotel in Chicago The Chinese investment firm hired RobertDouglas to market the property, at 1301 North State Parkway, which it had acquired...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report MetLife Investment Management has provided $5304 million of financing to help fund Security Properties’ $10391 million, or $504,417/unit, purchase of 624 Yale, a 206-unit apartment property in Seattle...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Parkway Bank and Trust has provided $3333 million of financing for the construction of Aster at Mountain Vista, 156-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz Northmarq arranged the financing A venture of Ascent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and AB CarVal have provided $505 million of mortgage financing against the 114-room ModernHaus SoHo hotel in lower Manhattan, allowing the property’s owner, Thor...
Trepp Inc has partnered with the Chao-Hon Chen Institution for Global Real Estate Finance at New York University on the “innovation challenge,” through which students will compete on their proposals for solving a number of issues facing...
Associated Bank has provided $30 million of financing for the construction of Gallery of Chaska, a 175-unit apartment property in Chaska, Minn Chase Real Estate of Naperville, Ill, is building the four-story property at 3200 Clover Ridge Drive,...