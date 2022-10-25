Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Alta Developers will start work soon on the second phase of its Crest at Pinecrest apartment property in Miami Plans for the second phase call for 223 apartment units, 1,500 square feet of retail space and 342 parking...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided a $10295 million loan for the construction of a 391-unit apartment project in Doral, Fla Lincoln Property Co is building the 14-story project on 338 acres at 3450 NW 85th Court It had bought...
Charlotte Business Journal Highline Partners has filed plans with Gastonia, NC, officials to build a 220-unit apartment project in that suburban Charlotte, NC, city The project, dubbed Franklin Yards, has been proposed for a nearly six-acre site at...
South Florida Business Journal MG Developer is teaming up with VYV of Peru to build an 80-unit residential condominium property in Coral Gables, Fla The property, which is being called Alhambra Park, is being planned for a 112-acre development site...
Orlando Business Journal Vision Hospitality Group has bought the Celebration Hotel, a 115-room property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Celebration, Fla, for $194 million, or about $168,696/room The Chattanooga, Tenn, company purchased the hotel, at...
REBusiness Online St John Properties has broken ground on 12th Street Exchange, a 173,800-square-foot industrial property in Marriott-Slaterville, Utah The Baltimore real estate firm is building the property at the intersection of 1200 South and...
Houston Business Journal Midway has unveiled its plans for the former ConocoPhillips headquarters complex in Houston’s Energy Corridor The local developer will start work in the first quarter on the 70-acre Watermark District at Woodcreek Its...
Dallas Morning News JPI is breaking ground soon on the latest phase of the Jefferson Railhead apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The Irving, Texas, apartment builder is teaming with Madera Residential and WayMaker to build the...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Camber Property Group and Slate Property Group has completed construction of the 119-unit Tremont Residences affordable-housing property in the West Farms section of the Bronx, NY The 11-story building, at 1973 Daly...