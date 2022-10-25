Log In or Subscribe to read more
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has provided $353 million of financing to fund the purchase, by River Rock Capital, of the 198-unit Siena Round Rock apartment property in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock, Texas The bridge loan, which was...
Crain’s Chicago Business Gaw Capital Partners is offering for sale the Ambassador Chicago, a 285-room hotel in Chicago The Chinese investment firm hired RobertDouglas to market the property, at 1301 North State Parkway, which it had acquired...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report MetLife Investment Management has provided $5304 million of financing to help fund Security Properties’ $10391 million, or $504,417/unit, purchase of 624 Yale, a 206-unit apartment property in Seattle...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Parkway Bank and Trust has provided $3333 million of financing for the construction of Aster at Mountain Vista, 156-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz Northmarq arranged the financing A venture of Ascent...
Trepp Inc has partnered with the Chao-Hon Chen Institution for Global Real Estate Finance at New York University on the “innovation challenge,” through which students will compete on their proposals for solving a number of issues facing...
Associated Bank has provided $30 million of financing for the construction of Gallery of Chaska, a 175-unit apartment property in Chaska, Minn Chase Real Estate of Naperville, Ill, is building the four-story property at 3200 Clover Ridge Drive,...
Dwight Capital has provided $36 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 235-unit Villas of Capri affordable-housing property in Naples, Fla The loan allowed for the refinancing of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report New York Community Bank has provided $2775 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the Flats at 2030, a 237-unit apartment property in Phoenix Prism Multifamily Group Inc bought the property, at...
Palladius Capital, a relatively young multifamily investment manager that has focused on making property investments, has launched a credit strategy, through which it will originate and fund loans against a variety of middle-market property types...