Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $3536 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Greenwater Investments’ $6515 million, or $141,939/unit, purchase of two apartment properties with 459...
Deutsche Bank has provided $189 million of financing against the 346-unit Lazo Apartments in Chandler, Ariz The financing allowed the property's owner, Sunroad Enterprises of San Diego, to pay off a $7083 million mortgage that Prime Finance Partners...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Developers will start work soon on the second phase of its Crest at Pinecrest apartment property in Miami Plans for the second phase call for 223 apartment units, 1,500 square feet of retail space and 342 parking...
Charlotte Business Journal Highline Partners has filed plans with Gastonia, NC, officials to build a 220-unit apartment project in that suburban Charlotte, NC, city The project, dubbed Franklin Yards, has been proposed for a nearly six-acre site at...
Charlotte Business Journal Panattoni Development Co wants to build nearly 2 million square feet of industrial space in Rock Hill, SC, a suburb of Charlotte, NC The Irvine, Calif, developer has filed a plan with the Rock Hill City Council to rezone...
NewPoint Real Estate Capital LLC has provided $353 million of financing to fund the purchase, by River Rock Capital, of the 198-unit Siena Round Rock apartment property in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock, Texas The bridge loan, which was...
Crain’s Chicago Business Gaw Capital Partners is offering for sale the Ambassador Chicago, a 285-room hotel in Chicago The Chinese investment firm hired RobertDouglas to market the property, at 1301 North State Parkway, which it had acquired...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report MetLife Investment Management has provided $5304 million of financing to help fund Security Properties’ $10391 million, or $504,417/unit, purchase of 624 Yale, a 206-unit apartment property in Seattle...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Parkway Bank and Trust has provided $3333 million of financing for the construction of Aster at Mountain Vista, 156-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz Northmarq arranged the financing A venture of Ascent...