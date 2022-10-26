Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Southwood Realty has purchased the 270-unit West Edge Apartments in Lynchburg, Va, for $689 million, or $255,185/unit The property, at 200 West Edge Way, has units with up to three bedrooms each and includes a swimming pool, as...
Bisnowcom Onni Group has paid $103 million, or $22538/sf, for the Paseo, a 457,000-square-foot retail center in Pasadena, Calif The Vancouver, British Columbia, developer purchased the property from Granite Point Mortgage Trust, which had acquired...
Dallas Morning News Venterra Realty has bought a pair of Dallas-area apartment properties with a total of 474 units for an undisclosed price The seller was not known The Houston investor bought the 258-unit Mission Mayfield Downs in Grand Prairie,...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report MetLife Investment Management has provided $5304 million of financing to help fund Security Properties’ $10391 million, or $504,417/unit, purchase of 624 Yale, a 206-unit apartment property in Seattle...
Revitate Cherry Tree of Newport Beach, Calif, has purchased Walnut Trails, with 210 units in Elkhart, Ind, and Beech Grove, with 182 units in Jeffersonville,...
Orlando Business Journal Vision Hospitality Group has bought the Celebration Hotel, a 115-room property in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Celebration, Fla, for $194 million, or about $168,696/room The Chattanooga, Tenn, company purchased the hotel, at...
OneWall Communities has paid $23 million, or $129,213/unit, for the 178-unit Gateway Station apartment complex in the Washington, DC, suburb of Suitland, Md The Stamford, Conn, investor bought the property, on eight acres at 5215 Morris Ave, about...
Globestcom Lightstone has paid $72 million, or $14063/sf, for Commander Industrial Portfolio, an 11-building industrial property with 512,000 square feet in Broomfield, Colo The seller was not identified JLL Capital Markets arranged $40 million of...
Dallas Morning News TA Realty has bought the 152,210-square-foot MacArthur Business Park in Dallas The Boston investor purchased the recently completed industrial property from Holt Lunsford Commercial of Dallas, which last year sold five properties...