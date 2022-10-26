Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on One Rangers Way, a 300-unit luxury apartment complex in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas A venture led by the Cordish Cos of Baltimore is developing the project as part of the $1 billion Texas Live...
Dallas Morning News Hines has plans to build a 420,643-square-foot warehouse property in Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles southeast of downtown Dallas The property is being planned for the Prime Pointe industrial park near Interstate 45 Work will start...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The investor group that owns a portfolio of three office buildings and a large parking garage in downtown, or Center City, Philadelphia has decided not to proceed with plans to complete a redevelopment of...
Dewitt Carolinas Inc has lined up $139 million of financing for the construction of 1000 Social at the Exchange, a proposed 353,891-square-foot office building that would be the first phase of the Exchange at Raleigh mixed-use complex in Raleigh, NC...
New York YIMBY Related Cos has plans filed to build a 25-story office building at 514 West 36th St in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood The building would have 565,049 square feet and include ground-floor retail space It would be built two...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Developers will start work soon on the second phase of its Crest at Pinecrest apartment property in Miami Plans for the second phase call for 223 apartment units, 1,500 square feet of retail space and 342 parking...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided a $10295 million loan for the construction of a 391-unit apartment project in Doral, Fla Lincoln Property Co is building the 14-story project on 338 acres at 3450 NW 85th Court It had bought...
Charlotte Business Journal Highline Partners has filed plans with Gastonia, NC, officials to build a 220-unit apartment project in that suburban Charlotte, NC, city The project, dubbed Franklin Yards, has been proposed for a nearly six-acre site at...
Charlotte Business Journal Panattoni Development Co wants to build nearly 2 million square feet of industrial space in Rock Hill, SC, a suburb of Charlotte, NC The Irvine, Calif, developer has filed a plan with the Rock Hill City Council to rezone...