Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Increasing interest rates drove a sharp decline in lending volume for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc in the latest quarter The mortgage REIT originated two loans totaling $458 million, of which $45...
New York YIMBY Related Cos has plans filed to build a 25-story office building at 514 West 36th St in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood The building would have 565,049 square feet and include ground-floor retail space It would be built two...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The State Bank of Texas has provided $3675 million of senior financing for the construction of a proposed hotel at 34-36 West 38th St in Manhattan’s Herald Square area The loan allows the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $3536 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate Greenwater Investments’ $6515 million, or $141,939/unit, purchase of two apartment properties with 459...
Deutsche Bank has provided $189 million of financing against the 346-unit Lazo Apartments in Chandler, Ariz The financing allowed the property's owner, Sunroad Enterprises of San Diego, to pay off a $7083 million mortgage that Prime Finance Partners...
South Florida Business Journal Alta Developers will start work soon on the second phase of its Crest at Pinecrest apartment property in Miami Plans for the second phase call for 223 apartment units, 1,500 square feet of retail space and 342 parking...
South Florida Business Journal Santander Bank has provided a $10295 million loan for the construction of a 391-unit apartment project in Doral, Fla Lincoln Property Co is building the 14-story project on 338 acres at 3450 NW 85th Court It had bought...
Charlotte Business Journal Highline Partners has filed plans with Gastonia, NC, officials to build a 220-unit apartment project in that suburban Charlotte, NC, city The project, dubbed Franklin Yards, has been proposed for a nearly six-acre site at...
Charlotte Business Journal Panattoni Development Co wants to build nearly 2 million square feet of industrial space in Rock Hill, SC, a suburb of Charlotte, NC The Irvine, Calif, developer has filed a plan with the Rock Hill City Council to rezone...